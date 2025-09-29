Super League attendance watch: Leeds record new low as play-offs get underway

The 2025 Super League play-offs got underway with a bang over the weekend: with two tantalising semi-final clashes now locked in.

This year’s play-off eliminator ties took place across the final weekend of September, and delivered a mixed bag in terms of crowds.

Here’s a look at the two Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity: 10,011

Leigh hosted a Super League play-off tie for the first time ever on Friday night, and ensured the occasion would be one to remember as they made pretty light work of sweeping aside Wakefield.

Putting on show on and off the field at the Leopards’ Den, a crowd of 10,011 was recorded: just creeping into five figures.

That brought Leigh’s joint-second highest home crowd of the year, and in turn, also their joint-second highest home crowd ever in Super League.

10,011 also watched their win over St Helens in Round 26, while their Round 17 derby day victory against Wigan Warriors back in July was sold out: with an attendance of 10,375.

The Leopards will now travel across the borough to face Wigan in the semi-finals on Friday night (October 3).

Leeds Rhinos 14-16 St Helens: 11,108

We had to double check when we first saw this figure, and though it’s still higher than Leigh v Wakefield managed to attract 24 hours earlier, it represents Leeds‘ lowest attendance of the year at Headingley.

An absolute thriller ensued in West Yorkshire on Saturday night as Saints clutched victory from the jaws of defeat with a try after the final hooter had sounded to win it and book their semi-final showdown with Hull KR.

This was the Rhinos’ first home tie in the Super League play-offs, when they hosted Hull FC in the semi-finals. For reference, a crowd of 12,500 watched that game eight years ago.

We’re not sure why this attendance wasn’t higher, but those that were there will now always be able to say they saw the ‘Wide to Wright’ try live, and that in itself is a piece of rugby league history.

Saints now march on to Craven Park on Saturday evening (October 4).