Super League attendance watch: Hull KR break 41-year record as two further clubs post five-figure crowds

Round 24 of the Super League season brought an intriguing weekend of action, with plenty of stories unfolding.

Hull KR put themselves within touching distance of a second major trophy of the season in the form of the League Leaders Shield with a win over St Helens, while the race for second also took a turn as both Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos secured vital wins, both in terms of table points but also on the scoreboard to boost their points difference.

Underneath that, Leigh Leopards also cemented their spot in the play-offs with a victory, while Wakefield Trinity also climbed back into the top six.

The big story of the weekend, though, came from the Halliwell Jones as Salford secured a historic win over Warrington Wolves.

There were once again decent crowds across the competition too, and without further ado, here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Leigh Leopards 46-6 Castleford Tigers: 8,330

While the attendances might have taken a slight downturn at the Leigh Sports Village in recent weeks, there was a fairly healthy crowd of 8,330 watching on as Leigh thrashed Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

The tally was also a slight increase on their previous home gate of 7,826, which is pleasing for all involved at the Leopards’ Den.

Hull KR 12-8 St Helens: 12,169

In an already historic season, Hull KR broke yet another record this weekend as they posted their biggest home attendance since 1984, as 12,169 packed out Craven Park for their win over St Helens.

This also comes following rising attendances across the season for the Robins, with their average attendance up by over 1,000 compared to the same period last year.

Warrington Wolves 12-25 Salford Red Devils: 9,441

There was a much bigger story for those in attendance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with the Salford Red Devils fan protest and the rugby league community coming together as one, but there was a small dip from their past two home outings with 9,441 in the stands.

But, there was some positive news with Salford selling out their allocation, despite the ongoing financial issues at the club.

Hull FC 0-34 Leeds Rhinos: 12,020

Another game in Hull, another healthy attendance; as 12,020 people were at the MKM Stadium to watch Leeds Rhinos’ thumping win over FC.

This was also an increase of 1,157 on their previous home outing against Huddersfield Giants, so another positive for rugby league in Hull.

Wakefield Trinity 48-2 Huddersfield Giants: 7,112

The Trin’s attendance has been growing dramatically this season, and their thumping win over Huddersfield Giants posted yet another strong crowd as 7,112 fans watched on.

While it is slightly lower than the 9,252 crowd for their round 22 win over Leeds Rhinos, it is yet another 7,000+ crowd and in keeping with the trend of the last two months at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Catalans Dragons 4-40 Wigan Warriors: 10,150

Things might be tough for Les Dracs on the pitch right now, and Saturday was another example of that; the fans still flocked to the Stade Gilbert Brutus with a recorded attendance of 10,150.

This is also their highest home attendance of the season so far, just edging out their previous highest crowd of 10,103, which also came when Wigan visited back in May.

