Super League Round 11 provided a mixed bag on the attendance front – with some very healthy numbers, and some underwhelming figures elsewhere.

As we approach the midway point of the season, every club’s average attendance figure is beginning to level out – meaning that every week, we can see just how they’re performing in terms of attendances.

Here are this week’s six figures – with a strong start to the weekend: and a disappointing finish.

St Helens 40-0 Catalans Dragons: 10,337

The Saints just about attracted a five-figure crowd despite there being no away support on Thursday evening – with over 10,000 watching them defeat Catalans.

That’s down on their average crowd for the year but perhaps understandable given the circumstances. Those who were there will have enjoyed what they saw, too.

Leeds Rhinos 18-16 Hull FC: 15,602

Leeds’ third-biggest league gate of the season were at AMT Headingley on Friday evening to watch the Rhinos edge a thriller against Hull FC.

That number of 15,602 is just about where Leeds’ seasonal average sits for 2025 so far.

Wigan Warriors 36-28 Leigh Leopards: 17,449

For the second time this year, Wigan attracted a huge crowd for a home game against local rivals Leigh Leopards.

The biggest crowd of the weekend – almost 17,500 supporters – were inside the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan temporarily went top of the Super League table.

Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield Giants: 10,764

Rovers were the fourth successive home team to pull in a five-figure gate on Saturday evening – with almost 11,000 fans watching their comfortable win over Huddersfield Giants.

Wakefield Trinity 40-10 Warrington Wolves: 6,629

Not Trinity’s biggest crowd of 2025 so far, despite a rare Sunday afternoon game for their supporters to enjoy, too.

Those who did attend will have got good value for money though as Daryl Powell’s side moved into Super League’s top six with a hefty win over the Wolves.

Castleford Tigers 48-16 Salford Red Devils: 5,469

It was a good afternoon on the pitch for Castleford on Sunday as they comprehensively defeated Salford.

But the crowd figure? Underwhelming. Not even 5,500 inside The Jungle to watch the Tigers pick up their third win of the season.