The latest weekend of Super League action was a hugely notable one: on and off the field.

Rivals Round set the all-time record for the highest-ever attendance for a single round of action involving six games.

So it’s no surprise that a number of clubs posted monumental crowds – way above their seasonal average, as the supporters flocked to watch Super League live and in-person.

Here’s how every game performed across the Bank Holiday weekend – with some absolutely huge numbers.

Wakefield 13-12 Castleford: 7,807

The DIY Kitchens Stadium was almost completely sold out on Thursday evening, setting the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Wakefield have produced some big crowds figures already in 2025 – and this was no exception as they picked up a crucial win over Castleford Tigers.

Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR: 21,018

The biggest Hull derby crowd for over 15 years was in attendance at the MKM Stadium on Friday lunchtime – with the sold out signs up in the process.

It was an even bigger figure than the number which watched the two Hull clubs do battle in the Challenge Cup a fortnight earlier, underlining the momentum behind both at present.

Wigan 24-14 St Helens: 24,294

And then a few hours later, Wigan and St Helens posted an even bigger number in their respective derby! It was the second sell out of Good Friday in the process.

Leeds 28-6 Huddersfield: 14,566

But the good crowd figures didn’t end there. Later on in the evening on Good Friday, the Rhinos posted a number above their seasonal average as almost 15,000 people watched Leeds defeat Huddersfield in a West Yorkshire derby.

Leigh 18-14 Warrington: 9,627

One of the biggest successes of the weekend came at the Leigh Sports Village.

Almost 10,000 fans were there to watch Adrian Lam’s side move up to third in the table too, with victory against Warrington Wolves. It’s a number far above what they’ve averaged thus far in 2025.

Catalans 38-10 Salford: 8,768

The weekend was concluded in the south of France, as Catalans pulled in almost 9,000 fans to secure the all-time attendance record for Super League.

What a round it was!