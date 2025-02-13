For the second successive season, a new Super League record has been set for the highest-attended opening standalone game: with 21,478 now the tally to beat.

Officially, the first game of Magic Weekend in 2011 brought the highest opening round attendance – with 30,891 at the Millennium Stadium that day.

But in terms of a standalone opening fixture of a season, Thursday night’s clash between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards at The Brick Community Stadium takes the flowers.

Sensationally, Leigh won the Round 1 clash 1-0, with Gareth O’Brien’s drop-goal securing a history-making win for the Leopards in the first period of Golden Point Extra Time after a 0-0 draw in 80 minutes.

21,478 packed into The Brick, with plenty more watching at home – and they were all treated to a spectacle both on and off the field.

Pre-game, a light show and fireworks accompanied Michael Buffer (Yes, THE Michael Buffer) welcoming the two teams to the pitch.

And the 83 minutes – or so – of action which followed were nothing short of marvellous.

The clash surpasses last year’s Hull derby at the MKM Stadium on the opening night, won 22-0 by Hull KR. 20,014 were in attendance in West Hull that night for a game which saw four cards produced.

FC’s Herman Ese’ese and KR’s Matt Parcell were sin-binned, with the Airlie Birds also seeing both Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao sent off.

At Wigan on Thursday evening, the Warriors had both Liam Farrell and Adam Keighran sin-binned.

The updated list of the top ten opening night attendances in Super League can be seen below…

10. 2012 – Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – 15,343

9. 2016 – Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – 16,168

8. 2014 – Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants: 16,240

7. 2019 – St Helens v Wigan Warriors – 16,508

6. 2005 – Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos – 17,080

5. 2004 – Bradford Bulls v Wigan Warriors – 17,267

4. 1996 – PSG v Sheffield Eagles – 17,873

3. 2008 – Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR – 18,467

2. 2024 – Hull FC v Hull KR – 20,014

1. 2025 – Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – 21,478