More supporters have watched Super League live in the flesh than ever before so far this season, and the 2026 campaign is on course to hit a history-making figure of 2 million for cumulative attendance.

Sunday afternoon saw over 18,000 spectators amassed between Warrington-Huddersfield (10,034) and York-Leeds (8,251) to take the overall attendance in Round 24 across Super League to more than 70,000.

Notably, that came at the end of a week which saw Round 2 concluded, with Hull KR and Warrington playing out their re-scheduled fixture which was initially due to take place back in February.

168 games into the Super League season, it’s now been confirmed that the cumulative attendance figure is believed to sit at 1.68 million, with that the highest number ever recorded in the competition’s history after 24 rounds.

That figure trumps the previous record of 1.61 million after 24 rounds, set back in 2012, by 4%.

And more history would appear to be on the cards now, too, as we near the end of the first Super League season involving 14 teams since 2014.

Super League attendance record SMASHED with history beckoning in 2026 as huge figure nears

Never before has a Super League season reached a cumulative attendance figure of 2 million, but that target looks highly likely to be reached by the time the curtain comes down on 2026 at the Super League Grand Final on October 3.

Three rounds and 21 games of the regular season remain, with some monstrous clashes still to come – including a clash between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors at Headingley in Round 26 which could well decide where the League Leaders’ Shield ends up.

Then, the play-offs will arrive: with two eliminator games preceding two semi-finals and, of course, the showpiece event that is the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

All told, there are 26 games remaining in the 2026 season – with a cumulative attendance total of ~320,000 needed now to hit the 2 million mark for the first time in Super League history.