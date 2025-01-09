Super League and NRL legend Adrian Morley lands ‘very exciting’ new role

Super League and NRL legend Adrian Morley has been appointed as the Player Ambassador and Wellbeing Manager for the ‘Rugby League Cares’ charity.

Now 47, Salford-born Morley was the first British player to win a Grand Final in both Super League and the NRL.

He also remains the only British player to be awarded a golden cap by the international federation of the game having made over 50 international appearances, ending his career having played 35 matches for Great Britain as well as 25 for England.

Having had a stint coaching in the youth ranks back at Leeds, and become a trustee of the Salford Red Devils Foundation, the ex-forward was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2022,

His new role with RL Cares will see him work alongside the charity’s wellbeing team on a wide range of projects as well as representing them in an ambassadorial role.

When his appointment was announced earlier this week, Morley said: “I’m very excited by this opportunity to work with such a great organisation and I am looking forward to building on the success RL Cares has achieved over recent years, in terms of its support for both players and the wider rugby league family.

“It’s been a privilege for me to support the charity over the last few years by taking part in the annual fundraising bike ride and the opportunity to work with such a committed team came at just the right time.”

Having donned a shirt for England and Great Britain as well as Leeds, Sydney Roosters, Bradford Bulls, Warrington Wolves, Swinton Lions and Salford at club level, Morley hung up his boots with more than 550 career appearances to his name.

RL Cares’ Director of Wellbeing, Steve McCormack, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Adrian on board and it’s very exciting to have such a hugely respected person working with us.

“Adrian knows what we do really well and shares all our values: he brings a wealth of experience from an outstanding professional career in both the UK and Australia and will enhance the important work done by staff across the charity.”

