Super League and Championship side announce ambitious Benidorm pre-season fixture

Super League side Castleford Tigers will take on Championship play-off hopefuls Oldham as part of the ‘Benidorm Bash’ rugby league festival, the two sides have confirmed.

This will be the second year in a row that the Fords venture to Benidorm for a pre-season fixture, after playing a fixture against the Valencia Huracanes as part of a week-long training camp ahead of the 2025 Super League season; however, this year’s fixture is part of a five-day festival of rugby league.

Castleford previously confirmed their return to Spain back in May; however, they had not revealed their opponent.

‘Benidorm Bash’ fixture confirmed

In a statement posted on their club website, Oldham said: “Oldham can confirm an exciting pre-season fixture against Betfred Super League side Castleford Tigers will be played in Benidorm in January, as part of a week-long ‘Benidorm Bash’ festival.

“Roughyeds will headline the final day of Benidorm Bash for a clash against the Tigers on Saturday, January 10th, with festivities commencing on Tuesday, 6th.”

Castleford Tigers v Oldham RLFC – Saturday January 10th 2026

Pre season fixture 2026 – Spain warm weather training camp Castleford Tigers to headline the final day of the Benidorm Bash this coming January 2026. The Benidorm Bash is taking place from Tuesday 6th January to… pic.twitter.com/CS8JCqtEca — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 4, 2025

Tickets for the ‘Benidorm Bash’ are available here.

This isn’t the first time a Super League side has taken a pre-season game abroad recently, with Hull KR facing York Knights in Amsterdam last year. While the event was a success, the Robins’ trip to Las Vegas means they will not return to the Dutch capital this year.

Benidorm Bash full schedule

Tuesday 6th January – Opening Party featuring the Mardy Bums

Wednesday 7th January – Winner takes All Nines Competition Group Stage

Thursday 8th January – Winner Takes All Nines Competition Semi & Finals, Legends Dinner

Friday 9th January – Beach Rugby Competition, Alicante Cruzados v Kippax Welfare, Fan Forums

Saturday 10th January – GAME DAY Double Header Valencia Hurricanes v TBA Castleford Tigers v Oldham Rugby League.

Closing party featuring Special Guests..

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Six Super League players charged as major Tyrone May ban decision made

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Warrington suffer fresh blow as update issued on Leigh trio

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Big hitters pull five-figure crowds for crunch games

👉🏻 Warrington Wolves tie down NRL star as Sam Burgess ‘draw’ identified