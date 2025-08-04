Super League and Championship side announce ambitious Benidorm pre-season fixture

Louis Chapman Coombe
Super League side Castleford Tigers will take on Championship play-off hopefuls Oldham as part of the ‘Benidorm Bash’ rugby league festival, the two sides have confirmed. 

This will be the second year in a row that the Fords venture to Benidorm for a pre-season fixture, after playing a fixture against the Valencia Huracanes as part of a week-long training camp ahead of the 2025 Super League season; however, this year’s fixture is part of a five-day festival of rugby league.

Castleford previously confirmed their return to Spain back in May; however, they had not revealed their opponent.

‘Benidorm Bash’ fixture confirmed

In a statement posted on their club website, Oldham said: “Oldham can confirm an exciting pre-season fixture against Betfred Super League side Castleford Tigers will be played in Benidorm in January, as part of a week-long ‘Benidorm Bash’ festival.

“Roughyeds will headline the final day of Benidorm Bash for a clash against the Tigers on Saturday, January 10th, with festivities commencing on Tuesday, 6th.”

Tickets for the ‘Benidorm Bash’ are available here.

This isn’t the first time a Super League side has taken a pre-season game abroad recently, with Hull KR facing York Knights in Amsterdam last year. While the event was a success, the Robins’ trip to Las Vegas means they will not return to the Dutch capital this year.

Benidorm Bash full schedule

Tuesday 6th January – Opening Party featuring the Mardy Bums

Wednesday 7th January – Winner takes All Nines Competition Group Stage

Thursday 8th January – Winner Takes All Nines Competition Semi & Finals, Legends Dinner

Friday 9th January – Beach Rugby Competition, Alicante Cruzados v Kippax Welfare, Fan Forums

Saturday 10th January – GAME DAY Double Header Valencia Hurricanes v TBA Castleford Tigers v Oldham Rugby League.

Closing party featuring Special Guests..

