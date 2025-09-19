Where Tommy Makinson sits among Super League’s all-time top try-scorers as updated top 10 revealed

Tommy Makinson grabbed the 200th Super League try of his career on Thursday night, and now sits outright fourth in the competition’s all-time top try-scorers list.

St Helens legend Makinson is well on the way to 250 career tries across all competitions, and scored his very first Super League try in their colours back in April 2011 against Wakefield Trinity.

Having made the move to Catalans ahead of the 2025 campaign, his 200th try in the top-flight came circa 14-and-a-half years later on Thursday night in the Dragons’ last game of the season.

As he scored acrobatically in the corner, the 32-year-old helped Joel Tomkins’ side to a 26-22 win: and achieved a feat only three men before him had of scoring 200 tries in Super League.

Tommy Makinson climbs to fourth in Super League’s all-time top try-scorers list

That try saw Makinson – a five-time Grand Final winner – move ahead of former Saints team-mate and head coach Paul Wellens as well as Leeds Rhinos icon Keith Senior.

Both of those scored 199 Super League tries during their careers, but Makinson has now hit the magic 200 mark.

The Wigan St Judes, Hindley and Halton Hornets junior is still some way off making the top three, with third-placed Danny McGuire 47 ahead of him.

But 200 tries at the top level takes some doing, and is an achievement which deserves to be hailed.

Here is the updated top 10 in full, in reverse order…

Super League’s all-time top try-scorers list

* Tallies include tries scored in play-off games and matches in the Super 8s

10. Leon Pryce – 173

9. Tom Briscoe – 175

8. Ryan Atkins – 186

7. Jermaine McGillvary – 196

6. Keith Senior – 199

= Paul Wellens – 199

4. Tommy Makinson – 200

3. Danny McGuire – 247

2. Josh Charnley – 254

1. Ryan Hall – 264

