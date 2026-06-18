Super League has posted its highest-ever combined seasonal attendance for the first 14 rounds of a campaign – with the 1,000,000th supporter set to pass through turnstiles this weekend.

It has been another strong start to the year for the competition, which has made big strides with its off-field activity in recent seasons.

That growth has been underlined by the fact that Super League will hit one million fans within the first 100 matches of the season this weekend – only the third time it has happened, having previously done so in 2008 and 2025.

Currently, 973,725 fans have attended the opening 97 rounds of the 2026 campaign. That means that the one millionth supporter will almost certainly click through the gates in Hull on Friday evening, with both Hull FC and Hull KR at home on the same night. Warrington host Leeds in a mouthwatering opener to Round 15 on Thursday.

Super League setting records

Perhaps the most telling achievement is that it is the second consecutive season the feat has been achieved, with a solitary season in 2008 the only other time the competition racked up one million fans inside the first 100 matches.

RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones said: “To reach one million fans in our first 100 matches for the second year running – the other time was back in 2008 – is a significant achievement for Super League and our clubs.

“What’s particularly encouraging is that this isn’t a one-off success. Back-to-back years of reaching this milestone at record pace demonstrates the strength of the competition and the growing appetite for rugby league as a live sporting experience.

“The fact that we have recorded the highest attendance figure in Super League history after 14 rounds is a testament to the hard work being undertaken by clubs across the competition, as well as the quality, intensity and unpredictability of the action on the field.

“We’re also seeing that momentum reflected across our digital channels, content platforms and fan engagement products. Record levels of video consumption, social engagement and participation show that supporters are connecting with Super League in more ways than ever before.”

Super League’s digital growth continues

Super League is also progressing away from games too – with social media engagements up 17 per cent compared to last year.

Video consumption of Super League content is also up 63 per cent from this time last season. Meanwhile, Super League’s YouTube channel has an increase of 80 per cent on the same time 12 months ago.

It all comes at a time when the competition is looking to position itself strongly to appeal to possible broadcasters about a new TV deal for 2027 and beyond.

There is expected to be a verdict in the coming weeks about whether Sky Sports have won the rights to retain the deal long-term, with speculation other broadcasters are interested.

Talks are ongoing with the NRL too about a possible investment deal into the competition which would likely see the Australians take a controlling hand in all matters on and off the field.

But it appears that whatever happens, Super League is making strides in terms of attendances.