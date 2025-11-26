The schedule for Round One of the 2026 Super League season has been revealed in full, with Wigan Warriors’ trip to Castleford Tigers concluding the weekend live on the BBC iPlayer.

Just as they did back in 2024, a campaign which saw Wigan win all four major honours on offer, the Warriors begin the 2026 Super League season by visiting The Jungle.

They will do so on Sunday, February 15 for a 3pm kick-off – with Matt Peet’s side the first to take on a new-look Cas team now headed up by Australian Ryan Carr.

Before that game comes around though, there are six others to get through across the opening weekend in a newly-expanded 14-team Super League: and it all kickstarts with the Super League champions on show on Thursday, February 12.

Super League 2026: Round One fixtures revealed as first BBC broadcast pick made

Fresh off the back of winning their first-ever Super League title, Hull KR begin their defence away against newly-promoted York.

The Knights steamrolled the Championship in 2025, winning both the 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield before losing their Grand Final against Toulouse Olympique.

Both York and Toulouse would go on to be chosen for promotion by an independent panel though, and that was after Bradford’s return to the big time was rubber-stamped via the IMG gradings, with the Bulls replacing Salford Red Devils.

The Bulls travel to Hull FC in their opening game of the season, with Toulouse making the trip to Wakefield. Both of those games come on Saturday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day.

But in-between rivals KR and FC’s games on Thursday and Saturday respectively, there are three games on Friday night to enjoy.

Catalans Dragons are at home in the first of those, welcoming Huddersfield Giants on February 13. Notably, that game will get underway at 6pm here in the UK.

The other two games are among the best of the weekend, at least on paper.

Leigh Leopards host Leeds Rhinos, with those two both having been involved in the play-offs this year, while local rivals Warrington Wolves and St Helens clash at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

In true Super League style, both of those games kick off at the same time (8pm).

Here is the Round One schedule in its entirety…

Thursday, February 12

York v Hull KR (8pm KO)

Friday, February 13

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (6pm KO – GMT)

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO)

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm KO)

Saturday, February 14

Hull FC v Bradford Bulls (5.30pm KO)

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique (8pm KO)

Sunday, February 15

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (3pm KO)