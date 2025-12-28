Super League 2026 betting odds revealed as early League Leaders Shield favourites emerge

The full odds for the 2026 Super League season have now been revealed, with Wigan Warriors the odds-on favourites to win the League Leaders Shield.

Should the Warriors live up to their off-season odds, it would be a third League Leaders Shield triumph in four years for Matt Peet’s side, who lost their title to Hull KR earlier this year.

Ahead of the start of the 2026 Super League season, which gets underway on Thursday, 12th February as defending champions KR face newly-promoted York Knights, title sponsors Betfred have the Warriors sat at 2/1 on to regain the shield.

Their adversaries at last year’s showpiece Grand Final, Hull KR, are second in the odds table, with Willie Peters’ side 11/5 on to make it back-to-back titles in 2026.

Leeds Rhinos sit third in the table, with Brad Arthur’s men 11/2 on after an impressive 2025 season, while St Helens sit fourth on 7/1 odds.

Leigh Leopards are once again expected to make the play-offs, with last year’s semi-finalists ranked fifth at 10/1 odds.

There is a change to last year’s top six, though, with Betfred having Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves sixth at 14/1.

Hull FC seem set for another year outside the top six, with Betfred putting the Airlie Birds on 16/1 in seventh.

Despite a dramatic rebuild of their playing squad, Catalans Dragons find themselves eighth on the Betfred odds table, with the bookmakers offering 28/1 odds for the French club.

Last year’s surprise package, Wakefield Trinity, look set to tumble down the table in 2026, if Betfred are to be believed, sitting ninth in their standings at 40/1.

Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers sit 10th and 11th respectively, with Luke Robinson’s men 80/1 on and Ryan Carr’s side at 125/1.

The newly promoted trio of Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Toulouse Olympique round off the table, with them all sat on 200/1 odds.

Super League odds in full

1st: Wigan Warriors – 2/1

2nd: Hull KR – 11/5

3rd: Leeds Rhinos – 11/2

4th: St Helens – 7/1

5th: Leigh Leopards – 10/1

6th: Warrington Wolves: 14/1

7th: Hull FC – 16/1

8th: Catalans Dragons – 28/1

9th: Wakefield Trinity – 40/1

10th: Huddersfield Giants – 80/1

11th: Castleford Tigers – 125/1

14th= Bradford Bulls – 200/1

14th= York Knights – 200/1

14th= Toulouse Olympique – 200/1

