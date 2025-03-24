Football icon Stuart Pearce has spoken for the first time about the health scare he experienced en-route home from watching his beloved Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Pearce, who will turn 63 come April 24, is an ardent rugby league fan having been introduced to the game via a friendship with former Warrington head coach Tony Smith which was struck in the early 2010s.

The ex-Manchester City and England under-21s boss is a regular at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, and as Super League went Stateside at the beginning of March, he was there.

Mixing with Wire’s directors in the build-up to their clash with Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium, Pearce saw the Wolves beaten 48-24: before enduring heart-related problems during his flight home.

LRL RECOMMENDS: LoveRugbyLeague‘s Super League Team of the Week – Warrington Wolves pair star as five clubs feature

Stuart Pearce reveals all on Las Vegas health scare following Super League trip

Now back on UK soil and having returned to commentary duties as England beat Albania 2-0 at Wembley in Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge on Friday evening, Pearce has given his first public interview since his health scare.

Opening up on what unfolded as he tried to return home from Vegas, he told The Times: “My heart was racing a little bit.

“The medical staff on the plane were magnificent and they made the decision after three hours to drop me off in St John’s in Newfoundland.

“The hospital staff there basically stopped my heart and restarted it again to put it back into a normal rhythm.

“I had five days there and another five days in a hotel waiting for the medical care to get organised, so an extra ten day’s holiday, basically.

“They think it was caused by a virus.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League injury room with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves among clubs with fresh blows

‘The support has been very humbling’

Pearce, known as ‘Pyscho’ during his playing days, earned 78 caps for England – and went on to take charge of the Three Lions on a caretaker basis back in February 2012 towards the end of a six-year stint at the helm of the under-21s.

His resting heart rate was above 155 beats per minute during the health scare earlier this month, a dangerously high figure.

Having come through the scare unscathed, Pearce said: “I’ll obviously go through any checks and stuff going forwards, but I’m feeling good. I’m fine.

“I’m a little bit matter-of-fact as a person. I’ve got no family history of that type of thing, my lifestyle is pretty good, so it’s probably been more of a concern to those around me.

“The support has been very humbling.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League attendance watch – St Helens and Hull KR post huge numbers amid positive weekend