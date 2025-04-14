Streaming giants join 2026 Rugby League World Cup bidding war

The NRL is looking to land a global TV deal worth $20 million for next year’s Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

The tournament is set to take place in Australia and Papua New Guinea between October and November 2026.

Four major broadcasters – Channel Nine, Channel Seven, DAZN, and Amazon Prime -are all reportedly competing for rights.

The rising strength of Pacific nations, particularly Samoa and Tonga, has sparked increased global interest in the sport.

Full of NRL superstars, these teams are challenging traditional rugby league powerhouses like Australia, New Zealand, and England.

This shift in the competition is driving broadcasters to aggressively bid for the rights, including Amazon Prime – a new entrant in the rugby league market.

Amazon Prime has previously dipped their toes in the rugby union market, with exclusive coverage of the Autumn Nations cup in 2020 and the Autumn Nations Series in both 2021 and 2022 but lost streaming rights to TNT Sports from there on out.

The streaming giant has also secured broadcasting rights for major sports such as the NFL, NHL, and UEFA Champions League.

In Australia, Channel Seven, who has long been in bed with the AFL, is keen to challenge Channel Nine’s dominance in free-to-air rugby league broadcasting.

For rugby league fans in Australia the shock-reality hit in 2013 after Seven won the agreement for the Rugby League World Cup, which was then backed up again in 2017.

However, the last RLWC held in 2022 was picked up by Fox Sports, which required a subscription.

The newly formed Pacific Championships have raised the profile of international rugby league with the most recent match between Australia and New Zealand attracting nearly 1 million viewers, eclipsing both the Wallabies and Socceroo’s audiences by the hundreds of thousands.

Last year’s Pacific Championship final between Australia and Tonga at CommBank Stadium was another sell-out, marking the highest crowd for a Test match in Sydney since 2008.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and Chairman Peter V’landys are leading the negotiations for the World Cup TV deal.

Armed with key ratings data from the Pacific Championships and upcoming Ashes tour, securing a solid deal could help the NRL with their potential investment in the British Super League.

The World Cup’s timing, between the NRL Grand Final and the cricket season, makes it a prime opportunity for sports-minded broadcasters.

Major networks are thirsty for high-rating content during this traditionally quieter period.

Abdo did not comment on the specifics of the TV deal, however, he did say the 2024 World Cup will be the biggest in the tournament’s 70-year history.

“The growth of international rugby league has been extraordinary,” Abdo said.

The NRL CEO emphasized the growing global appetite for the sport.

In the UK, the Ashes series between rugby league heavy weights, Australia and England has also seen massive interest.

The second sell-out crowd for the series was confirmed just minutes after tickets went on sale.

Everton stadium will now host the largest Ashes crowd since 1994.

Months out, ticket sales for the series are trending at record levels, with Wembley Stadium expecting an even bigger crowd.

The spike of interest in the Ashes reflects the growing appeal of international rugby league – in particular, historic rivalries – in what appears to be a necessary element in the long-term success of rugby league.

The BBC has secured rights for the three-game series and will show all three games live on free-to-air.

As for the RLWC, time will tell if British viewers will be able to watch the action free-to-air or need a login.