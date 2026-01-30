Warrington coach issues positive injury update following Leigh pre-season win

Warrington came through Friday night’s pre-season friendly against Leigh Leopards unscathed, and are in a healthy position injury-wise, Wolves first-team coach Steve McNamara confirmed.

Wire ran out 16-12 victors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium against the Leopards, with Joe Philbin grabbing the winning try late on after the visitors had scored 12 unanswered points to lead 12-10.

In what was a game of two halves, there will be plenty about their performance in the first 40 minutes that Warrington reflect on fondly, and plenty in the second 40 that they need to put right ahead of the new Super League season.

But among the main positives from the pre-season hit-out was that no injuries were picked up.

First-team coach McNamara, who joined Warrington during the off-season, took on media duties following the game.

Having confirmed that they came through the friendly unscathed, he then clarified the situation on those not involved, and it was a wholly positive report.

McNamara explained: “Jimmy (Harrison) will be fine, he’ll train fully next week with us. He’s recovered really well from a slight muscle strain.

“Sam Powell could have played tonight, but he had surgery in the off-season. As pre-season unfolded, he clearly needed some help with his shoulder, so that (operation) was done.

“He was fit to play tonight, but we just thought it was probably a week or two weeks too early for him. He’ll be available in Round 1.

“Tom McKinney has had a couple of little setbacks. He’s had a calf strain on both sides, he’s a young kid and he’s developing, so an extra couple of weeks in pre-season won’t do him any harm.”

Wire host Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup next weekend before opening their Super League campaign at home against St Helens on February 13.

Matty Ashton and new recruit Albert Hopoate are both still on their way back from ACL injuries, but the pair are close to returns.

Asked whether they may be involved in the cup tie against Sheffield, McNamara said: “There’s a chance. It depends on which way we decide to go with that.

“They’ll both be ready to play (against Sheffield), I would imagine, but with ACL injuries, every week you can leave them longer reduces the risk.

“We’re all fully aware of that, but we’ll judge them both on an individual basis rather than collective.”