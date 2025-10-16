Steve McNamara lands shock Super League return for 2026

Steve McNamara will return to Super League in 2026, with the former Catalans Dragons head coach joining Sam Burgess’ coaching staff at Warrington Wolves.

McNamara left the French club partway through last season after a difficult start, with Joel Tomkins taking the helm in his place.

His appointment at the Halliwell Jones Stadium comes following the departure of assistant coach Martin Gleeson, who has since joined PREM Rugby side Bath.

‘I can feel there is a really strong sense of ambition here’

McNamara brings a wealth of coaching experience to Burgess’ staff for next season, as Warrington look to make a return to the top six after a disappointing season of their own.

Across spells with Bradford Bulls and Les Dracs, the 54-year-old has coached over 400 top-flight games, while also taking both clubs to Grand Finals. In that time, he also won a Challenge Cup and League Leaders Shield with Catalans. He has also served as England head coach, taking the side to the 2013 World Cup semi-final during his tenure.

Around that, McNamara has also served as an assistant coach for Great Britain, Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors.

Commenting on his decision to join Warrington, McNamara said: “I’m pleased to be joining Warrington and working with Sam and the rest of the staff. The club has huge potential, especially with the number of talented young players coming through.

“My aim is to bring my experience to help the group keep improving and to build consistency in how we train, prepare and perform.

“I can feel there is a really strong sense of ambition here and I look forward to playing my part in helping the team realise its potential.”

Also commenting, Wire director of rugby, Gary Chambers, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Steve to the Club as preparations continue to build for the new season.

“His experience and expertise will be invaluable to our rugby programme going forward.”

