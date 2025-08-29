Steve McNamara is currently in Australia visiting a number of NRL clubs which could lead to a return to the coaching ranks, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The former Bradford Bulls and England boss was sacked by Catalans Dragons midway through this season and is now considering his next move.

He had been lined up to take over at Leeds Rhinos but that opportunity ended when Brad Arthur decided to stay at Headingley until the end of the 2026 campaign at least.

“It has to be the right opportunity”

Castleford Tigers also approached McNamara prior to appointing Ryan Carr, but it wasn’t the right job for him and it is down under where McNamara could land his next job.

The 53-year-old previously worked in assistant roles at Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors – and still has a huge contacts book in the NRL where numerous coaching positions could soon arise.

Speaking to Love Rugby League from Sydney, McNamara said: “I’ve been here for two weeks and have visited the Roosters, the Bulldogs, the Panthers, Parramatta, Newcastle and Cronulla.

“I was pitchside last night with the Bulldogs at the Panthers game and am in the coaching box with the Roosters.

“I spent three years at the Roosters and Trent Robinson is obviously a very good friend of mine, so it’s basically open access any time I want but I know people at a lot of the clubs I’ve visited.

“I’ve also visited the Waratahs, the rugby union team, so it’s been an incredible opportunity to come out here while I’m currently out of work.

“But it’s essentially a rugby league trip and it’s not often you get the chance to do CPD (Continuing Professional Development) in your own sport.

“Generally in rugby league, you might visit football, rugby union or American football teams during the off-season.

“But to come to the NRL – and enjoy the access I’ve been given with the contacts I’ve got – has been great.

“There might be some opportunities arising over here but whether they are right for me remains to be seen.

“I don’t just want to take the next opportunity; I want to take the right opportunity, whether that’s in Australia or anywhere else.”

McNamara last week stayed with Brian McDermott, who is reportedly on a shortlist to succeed Adam O’Brien as head coach at Newcastle Knights, where the former Leeds boss serves as assistant.

McNamara and McDermott played together at Bradford Bulls, who appear a decent bet to be back in Super League next season as the competition looks to expand from 12 to 14 clubs in 2026.

McNamara cut his teeth as a head coach at Odsal and, while he has not ruled out an emotional return should the opportunity itself, an NRL position appears more likely.

“I had an incredible time there as a player and coach,” remembered McNamara.

Rugby union could be another option for McNamara, a career path he has often considering heading down.

McNamara revealed: “After coaching England at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, I actually agreed to join Bath Rugby.

“Just as I agreed that, I got an opportunity to come to the Roosters and at the same time keep the England job on a part-time basis.

“I was torn, so I backflipped and ended up coming out here to Sydney to join the Roosters.

“There’s a French Top 14 rugby union coach called Franck Azema, who spent around six months with us at Catalans Dragons when he was in between jobs.

“I learnt a lot from him in both codes and went to see Stuart Lancaster when he was in charge of Racing 92.

“I have spent time with people like Martin Johnson when he was England coach and Shaun Edwards during his time in France.

“Rugby union intrigues and interests me so that is a potential opportunity for me as well.

“It would take me out of my comfort zone, but it would be a challenge and I love a challenge. I’m open-minded.”

As he waits patiently for the next opportunity, McNamara looks back on his time at Catalans with great fondness.

During his eight years in charge he guided them to their first ever Challenge Cup success in 2018 and two Grand Final appearances.

McNamara reflected: “I’m unbelievably proud of what we achieved there and an amazing journey.

“It’s the most challenging job in the game but we reached Old Trafford twice and won a Challenge Cup.

“But the biggest achievement in reality was the four consecutive top-four finishes, one including a League Leaders’ Shield and two Grand Final appearances.

“That level of consistency for a team who has to travel was a credit to everyone involved in the organisation and it’s something we remain very proud of.”