Steve McNamara has left his position as Catalans Dragons head coach, according to reports in France.

McNamara was Super League’s longest-serving head coach, having taken charge of the club in 2017, saving them from relegation in that year’s Million Pound Game before going on to revolutionise the Dragons’ fortunes.

He would lead them to a Challenge Cup crowd in 2018, as well as two Super League Grand Finals and a League Leader’s Shield, establishing the Dragons as one of the competition’s major forces.

But he has become the first coaching casualty of 2025 according to respected French journalist Steve Brady, known on X as Catalan Media.

It’s the end of an era at Catalans Dragons… coach Steve McNamara has left with immediate effect.

Brady confirmed McNamara’s time at the club was over, with Catalans opting to go in a different direction following a difficult start to 2025.

They have won just five of their first 11 games and were heavily beaten by St Helens on Thursday last week, losing 40-0.

That, coupled with a disappointing Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Hull KR, appears to have sealed McNamara’s fate, with the Catalans coach leaving in advance of this weekend’s home clash with reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

McNamara was coy on his future after the defeat to Saints last week, insisting all questions had to be directed at owner Bernard Guasch.

He told Sky Sports. “You’ll have to ask Bernard but Bernard’s support has always been outstanding and he’s a passionate man. He’s been a superb support for himself, for the team, for the staff throughout this period and I’m sure he will be going forward.”

“I don’t know where you’re going with the question. I don’t know, like I just answered the question, Bernard has shown great support and he’s been awesome for us.”

And it now appears Guasch has made the call to remove McNamara.