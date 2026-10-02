Warrington star James Harrison says it has ‘been like having two head coaches’ this year due to Steve McNamara’s work in assisting Sam Burgess, with plenty of praise for the soon-to-be Hull FC boss.

Former England and Catalans Dragons head coach McNamara arrived at Warrington ahead of 2026, joining the Wolves as a first-team coach.

This role is his first since leaving French outfit Catalans after eight years at the helm midway through 2025, but will come to an end after this weekend’s Grand Final, with the experienced coach having landed the leading role at boyhood club Hull.

The 55-year-old could end on the highest of highs, with Wire going up against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday evening at Old Trafford, vying to win a first-ever Super League title.

And regardless of what happens come the Grand Final, the work carried out by McNamara this year has left a lasting impact, according to forward Harrison.

‘It’s been like having two head coaches this year, we’ve been really lucky’

McNamara got the better of Warrington at Wembley back in 2018 as his Catalans side lifted the Challenge Cup. He reached Old Trafford twice with the Dragons, but suffered defeats to St Helens in 2021 and Wigan Warriors in 2023.

Hoping to make it third time lucky for his fellow Yorkshireman, Harrison told a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – earlier this week: “It’s been really good (working with him).

“He does the attack and he’s outstanding, it’s been like having two head coaches this year, we’ve been really lucky.

“He’ll be a big miss next year, we’ll all miss him a lot.

“He’s totally different to what we all thought he was like. He comes across dead serious, but he’s such a laugh, he’s the ringleader of all the jokes in that changing room! We’ll miss him in that sense, also.”

During Sam Burgess’ three years as head coach, the Wolves have lost two Challenge Cup finals as well as a Super League play-off semi-final against Hull KR.

But having gone further than ever before already under the NRL and England icon, their bid to end a 71-year title drought is aided this time around by McNamara.

Harrison added: “He’s mentioned it a few times that he lost two (Grand Finals) at Catalans in recent years, and he’s just told us that you’ve got to play free in these games.

“You can’t get affected by the occasion, you’ve got to repeat what’s got you there.

“We’ve not spoken about the occasion too much, it’s just a game of rugby league and we’re trying to get the job done.”

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