Warrington Wolves legend Stefan Ratchford will retire at the end of the Super League season – but will continue in a newly-created role at the club in 2026.

Ratchford joined the club in 2012 from Salford Red Devils and has become one of the club’s all-time greats. He has won three major trophies – two Challenge Cups and a League Leader’s Shield – in his 13 years with Warrington and has also made over 350 appearances for the club.

He is sixth on the club’s all-time points-scoring list and 16th on their all-time appearances list – and while his playing days will conclude at the end of this year, Ratchford will not be going anywhere.

He will make his final appearance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this weekend before taking up an off-field role with the Wire that is yet to be formally confirmed. He is likely to remain part of Sam Burgess’ plans as part of his staff.

Ratchford said: “It’s been a massive privilege to have represented this club for so many years. When I first arrived in 2012 I didn’t know if I’d last six months so to have been here for 14 years is a great feeling and it’s an unbelievable journey that I’ve had.

“It probably hit me most this week when I was speaking to my eldest daughter about my last home game and she said that’s all she’s ever known me playing at The Halliwell Jones every other week. There’s sadness, but happiness and excitement also for what’s next.

“I think once the boots are fully hung up I’ll reflect more on what I’ve been able to achieve here and it will truly hit me then.

“I can’t thank the fans, my team mates, coaches, staff, the board, Simon Moran and everyone else involved at the club for taking me in from day one.”

Meanwhile, the Wire have also confirmed a number of other key players will leave at the end of the season. That list includes on-loan forward Ryan Matterson, who had expressed an interest in remaining with the club. Lachlan Fitzgibbon is also departing after two seasons with the Wire.

Salford loanee Dan Russell will also leave after just one season with the Wolves. Youngsters Tom Whitehead, Nolan Tupaea, Lucas Green and Zac Bardsley-Rowe will all depart the club too.

