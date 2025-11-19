Stefan Ratchford’s new role at Warrington revealed ahead of 2026 following retirement

Stefan Ratchford’s new role at Warrington has been confirmed ahead of 2026, with the Wolves appointing him as their Transition Coach.

Club legend Ratchford has been with Wire for well over a decade, having initially joined from Salford – making his debut against Hull FC on February 5, 2012.

An eight-time England international, he went on to rack up a total of 359 appearances in the primrose and blue before deciding to hang up his boots at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The veteran featured in four Super League Grand Finals for the club alongside four Challenge Cup finals, also acting as the unused 18th man in the 2024 cup final.

Beaten four times at Old Trafford, he scooped the Harry Sunderland Trophy in Warrington’s 2018 defeat to Wigan Warriors as man-of-the-match despite defeat, while lifting the Challenge Cup twice under the Wembley arch – in 2012 and then again in 2019.

Having been a senior figure in the squad at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for a number of years, head coach Sam Burgess hinted at the fact that he and the club would try to find a role for Ratchford to take on going into next year.

And they have done just that, with the 37-year-old’s role now revealed.

Wigan-born Ratchford retired at the end of the 2025 season having made a total of 477 career appearances, scoring 140 tries in the process along with kicking 686 conversions and two drop goals..

All of those tallies include the numbers he produced between England Knights and, at full international level, England.

His tally of 359 games in a Wolves shirt meanwhile puts him third on the club’s list of appearances in the summer era, behind only Lee Briers (425) and Ben Westwood (445).

Briers, with 947, is also the only man to have kicked more than Ratchford’s 650 goals for Wire in the summer era.

New role, same colours 🐺 Stefan Ratchford will remain with the Wire as our new Transition Coach! Stef will work closely with the young players transitioning into our first team environment, assisting their development and also monitoring loan moves🙌

Warrington announced his appointment via social media earlier this week, posting on X (@WarringtonRLFC): “New role, same colours 🐺

“Stefan Ratchford will remain with the Wire as our new Transition Coach!

“Stef will work closely with the young players transitioning into our first team environment, assisting their development and also monitoring loan moves 🙌”