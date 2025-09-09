State of Origin could be set to leave Australia and be played overseas as early as next year, according to fresh reports over the future of the series.

Outside of one game in California in 1987, the series has never left Australian soil and has consistently been played on home turf despite speculation nearly every year about a possible move to a new country.

Those reports have now restarted again – with New Zealand mooted as a possible destination for the series. And the women’s Origin could be set to go there as early as 2026, say the Daily Telegraph.

They are in talks over a groundbreaking move to take the series to Christchurch within the next 12 months for that game, which would be an historic move in taking the games away from Australia.

Furthermore, the second Origin game of the 2027 men’s series is also being eyed up for New Zealand – with the historic Eden Park touted as the possible location.

Talks have been described by the report as ‘advanced’, with the ARLC and New Zealand Government both in agreement for a move that could be worth up to $100million.

Origin has long been suggested for a move overseas, ever since its boom in popularity. England has often been thrown up as an option for organisers to consider in the coming years, given how the country has a large number of Australian ex-pats living there.

Wembley Stadium is the venue that is often brought up, again with London in mind due to its large Australian community. But for now, it appears a move closer to home just over the Tasman Sea is the first step towards possibly taking Origin global and around the world.

It may not be far geographically but it is a significant step for a series that has almost exclusively been played in Australia up until now.