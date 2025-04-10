Another big NRL star is eyeing up an international switch to England – with Gold Coast Titans’ AJ Brimson the latest to reportedly weigh up a move.

Brimson has spent his entire career with the Titans since making his debut in 2018. He has also gone on to represent Queensland in State of Origin on multiple occasions.

Capabale of playing fullback or half-back, Brimson is, according to News Corp, now weighing up whether or not to change allegiances from Australia to England in time for this year’s Ashes.

However, unlike other players who have done the same in the past, such as current England forward Victor Radley, there is a catch.

Brimson represented Australia at the Rugby League World Cup 9s in 2019, meaning he would have to go through a stringent process to confirm an eligibility switch.

He would have to apply to the International Rugby League for permission due to the fact Australia and England are both Tier 1 nations.

Brimson qualifies through his mother, who was born in England – but it remains to be seen whether or not Shaun Wane would consider him for selection if the change was approved.

England have the likes of Jack Welsby as their starting fullback, with captain George Williams, Man of Steel Mikey Lewis and Wigan’s Harry Smith among their options to play in the halves.

But Brimson would undoubtedly add depth to Wane’s spine options if indeed he did make the switch. The report suggests he is eyeing up a shirt ‘as early as this year’.

