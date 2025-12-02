State of Origin star set for code switch despite R360 delay as ‘meetings’ revealed

Former Parramatta Eels man Zac Lomax could still make the switch to rugby union in 2026, with reports suggesting he has met with leading Super Rugby officials over a potential move.

The New South Wales Blues and Kangaroos star has been heavily linked with a move to breakaway rugby union competition R360, and was recently granted early release by his club to ‘pursue opportunities outside the NRL’.

Zac Lomax edges towards rugby union switch – report

“The Parramatta Eels can confirm that Zac Lomax has been granted an immediate release from his playing contract to pursue opportunities outside the NRL,” the Eels said in a statement last month.

“The Club would like to thank Zac for his contribution during his time with the Eels in 2025, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

In the days since his release, however, his future has been thrown into the air in the past week, with the rebel league delaying their launch until 2028.

“The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing,” said R360 board member Mike Tindall.

“Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

“As a Board, we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We’re building something bold and new that will resonate globally – and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028.”

But, in a fresh twist, he could still be set to make the move over to the 15-man game, with reports from the Roar suggesting he has held meeting with Perth-based Super Rugby Pacific side Western Force.

Per the Roar, Lomax held meetings with senior Force officials on Tuesday (2nd December), and will continue his tour of the club’s facilities on Wednesday (3rd December)

It also comes amid reports that the Brumbies – another Super Rugby Pacific club based in Canberra – expressed an interest in his services for 2026, as well as potential interest from the USA’s Major League Rugby and the French Top 14.

A return to the NRL could also be on the cards, with ARLC chair Peter V’landys detailing he would welcome Lomax back into the competition despite issuing 10-year bans on players who left to join the breakaway competition.

