The squads have been named for the first match in this year’s State of Origin series – though both sides are reportedly battling several key injury issues.

The series will kick off on May 28 in Brisbane, and the Blues will head into the series with doubts over two players who have been named in Laurie Daley’s 17.

Centre Stephen Crichton has been selected, though there are mounting reports that he is battling an injury that could yet see him miss out on the series opener.

And prop Payne Haas, undoubtedly a key member of the squad and arguably the best prop in the game at present, is battling a quad injury. Both are now in serious doubt of making the start line in Brisbane despite being named in Daley’s starting 13.

Canterbury prop Max King is included on an extended bench – if he is picked in the 17, it would rule him out of an England Test call-up later this year.

Mitchell Moses will partner Nathan Cleary in the halves.

Meanwhile the Maroons are also struggling with key players. Winger Murray Taulagi has already been ruled out of the Queensland team for Origin I after picking up a calf injury.

And fellow back Selwyn Cobbo is now also a doubt after he was sent to scans to determine whether or not he has fractured his wrist.

Broncos prop Pat Carrigan suffered a gruesome facial injury during Brisbane’s 30-26 loss to the Dragons over the weekend. He may yet need surgery to fix the issue which would almost certainly rule him out of the series opener.

Blues squad: Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, Nathan Cleary, Mitchell Barnett, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young, Max King. Reserves: Campbell Graham, Stefano Utoikamanu, Haumole Olakau’atu.