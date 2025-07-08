The 2025 State of Origin series will be decided with an epic showdown in Sydney on Wednesday, as New South Wales and Queensland battle to be crowned winners of the three-match extravaganza.

There is a huge amount on the line after the Maroons tied the series in Game II, following the Blues’ win in the series opener.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to tune in to what will be a rugby league showdown for the ages on Wednesday.

What are the teams?

New South Wales: Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, Zac Lomax, Jarome Luai, Nathan Cleary, Max King, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo. Interchange: Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young, Stefano Utoikamanu. Reserves: Jacob Kiraz, Lindsay Smith, Bradman Best.

Queensland: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Xavier Coates, Robert Toia, Gehamat Shibasaki, Valentine Holmes, Cameron Munster, Tom Dearden, Josh Papali’i, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Rebuen Cotter, Kurt Capewell, Trent Loiero. Interchange: Kurt Mann, Lindsay Collins, Patrick Carrigan, Jeremiah Nanai. Reserves: Reece Walsh, Josh Kerr, J’maine Hopgood.

What is the big team news?

For Queensland, the big call is inevitably the return of prop Josh Papali’i to the Origin stage. He has been recalled for the decider and has come out of representative retirement, three years on from his last Maroons appearance. The 33-year-old has been linked with a move to Super League in 2026.

Broncos outside back Gehamat Shibasaki will also make his Origin debut in the game, having been named at centre by Slater.

With Kalyn Ponga out, it’s Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow who wins the race to play fullback, with Reece Walsh set to assume the role of 18th man – assuming Cameron Munster makes the start line following his family bereavement.

For the Blues, it’s slightly more straightforward. Daley has named an unchanged 17 from the team that lost Game II.

When does the game kick off?

The series decider will kick off at 8:05pm AEST at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. In the UK, that is an 11:05am start time.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the game is fully available to watch on Sky Sports. The decider will be shown on the Sky Sports+ Main Channel, with coverage beginning at 11am.

It will also be available to stream on the Watch NRL app for those outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. You can sign up to watch it here.