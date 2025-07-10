Wednesday night’s State of Origin decider between New South Wales and Queensland set a number of incredible records: including breaking an all-time streaming number.

The Maroons defeated the Blues in Sydney 24-12 to secure an incredible comeback series win, having been well beaten in the first match.

And the Australian public were watching the decider in huge numbers, it seems.

The viewing figures have been released for the game and they are astronomical. Nine’s coverage of Origin was the highest rating for any Game III since 2013. Furthermore, it was the highest number for any Origin game of any kind since 2016.

But that’s not all. Nine say they recorded the highest ever BVOD – Brodcaster Video On Demand – number ever recorded. 978,000 people were watching on their 9Now streaming platform, which is an all-time record.

That previous best for BVOD was held by Seven, with 970,000 tuning in to watch Australia’s Matildas football team play England in the semi-finals of the women’s World Cup in 2023.

The numbers underline how Origin is huge business in Australia, and how the audience figures dwarf coverage in England by some margin.

The decider clearly captivated the attention of the public in fairly unprecedented levels too with a series of astonishing records set.

Billy Slater’s Maroons were superb on Wednesday evening, and much the better side as they secured a 2-1 series win to prevent the Blues from claiming back-to-back series victories.

Led by the outstanding Tom Dearden, Queensland were exceptional as they made further Origin history in stunning fashion.

And the TV viewing figures replicate the drama and entertainment on the field.

