The 2025 State of Origin series will be decided with an historic contest at Sydney’s Accor Stadium as New South Wales take on Queensland in Game III.

After the Maroons stunned the Blues in the second game of the series to level the scores at one-all, can Billy Slater’s side go on and complete an historic comeback?

Or will Laurie Daley’s side be the ones that secure the 2025 series? If you scroll down, you can follow all of the action live with us. There will be incredible drama and unbelievable entertainment without question as the series goes the distance.

Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all the action as it happens.