Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has dramatically axed star half-back and captain Daly Cherry-Evans in the wake of his side’s 18-6 defeat to New South Wales last month.

The Manly Sea Eagles star is one of two changes to the wider 20-man squad for the upcoming clash in Perth, with Beau Fermor also dropping out. This is also the first time this century that a captain has been axed from the squad mid-series.

North Queensland Cowboys back Tom Dearden will start in the number seven jumper, partnering with Melbourne Storm half Cameron Munster.

Slater has kept the majority of the backline together from the defeat at Suncorp, with Kayln Ponga, Xavier Coates, Robert Toia, Valentine Holmes and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow all named alongside the aforementioned duo of Dearden and Munster, who will start in the halves.

Ezra Mam is also an eyebrow-raising inclusion in the wider squad, with the Broncos half-back only making three appearances this season after returning from suspension.

Up-front, Moeaki Fotuaika, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Reuben Cotter, Kurt Capewell, Trent Loiero, Kurt Mann, Lindsay Collins, Jeremiah Nanai, Patrick Carrigan and Corey Horsburgh have all been included.

Utility option Jack Howarth completes the 20-man squad.

Blues make forced change

The Blues have also made a headline change to their squad from the series opener, with Mitch Barnett ruled out through an ACL injury. In his place, Max King will start in the front-row with Stefano Utoikamanu coming onto the bench.

But, Laurie Daley has kept the rest of his 17-man squad together from that 18-6 win, with Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses and Nathan Cleary all retaining their spots in the backline.

In the pack, the aforementioned King, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young and Utoikamanu are all named.

Versatile ball-player Connor Watson, Matt Burton, Keaon Koloamatangi and Lindsay Smith complete the side.

State of Origin II teams in full

Queensland Maroons: Kayln Ponga, Xavier Coates, Robert Toia, Valentine Holmes, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Cameron Munster, Moeaki Fotuaika, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Reuben Cotter, Kurt Capewell, Trent Loiero, Kurt Mann, Lindsay Collins, Jeremiah Nanai, Patrick Carrigan, Ezra Mann, Jack Howarth, Corey Horsburgh

New South Wales Blues: Dylan Edwards, Brian To’o, Stephen Crichton, Latrell Mitchell, Zac Lomax, Mitchell Moses, Nathan Cleary, Max King, Reece Robson, Payne Haas, Liam Martin, Angus Crichton, Isaah Yeo, Connor Watson, Spencer Leniu, Hudson Young, Stefano Utoikamanu, Matt Burton, Keaon Koloamatangi, Lindsay Smith

