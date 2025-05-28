State of Origin I Live: Follow Queensland v New South Wales opener

The opening match of this year’s State of Origin series takes place at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium as Queensland take on New South Wales.

Brisbane will be the host to the first game of the biggest series of the rugby league year, and there isn’t a seat left in the house. If you scroll down though, you can follow all of the action live with us.

Will the Blues kick off the defence of the shield with a victory at the home of their great enemy? Or will it be the Maroons who start the 2025 series with a win?

It promises to be a thrilling occasion – and Love Rugby League is LIVE to bring you all the action as it happens!