It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and no, not Christmas. For rugby league fans, this is better: The Ampol State of Origin series is back.

The fiercest rivalry in rugby league returns Wednesday night, as New South Wales and Queensland go head-to-head in Game I at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium.

After winning the series from behind last year 2-1, the NSW look to back up their solid finish on Queensland soil.

The Blues have turned to a familiar face in Laurie Daley after 2024 series-winning coach Michael Maguire stepped aside to lead the Broncos.

Daley’s coaching record sits at 40%, and he’ll be out to prove he can deliver under pressure.

On the other side, Maroons coach Billy Slater has five wins from nine starts and knows exactly how to fire up Queensland passion – especially on home turf.

Origin Wednesdays are different than any other day. They split households in two – one couch blue, the other maroon.

You can wear your team colours to work without judgment.

And yes, Aussies in London will be pulling a “sickie” to chase down the nearest sports pub to get a seat and a pre-midday pint.

With just one more sleep until Game I of the 2025 Origin series. Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Game I being held?

Game I of the Ampol State of Origin series will be held on Wednesday, May 28 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland.

What time does Game I kick-off?

In Australia game will commence at:

8:05pm AEST (Brisbane local time)

7.35pm ACST

06.05 AWST.

In the UK, kick off will be at 11.05 BST

In NZ, kick off will be at 10.05pm NZT

How can you watch Game I ?

For viewers in Australia:

The game will be broadcast live and free on Channel Nine, and Nine Now.

For viewers in the United Kingdom:

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action from (10:00), Sky Sports Main Event from (10:00) with the kickoff expected at 11.05. Sky members can also stream the game on the SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

New South Wales coach Laurie Daley is back in charge and has played it safe when it comes to his selections.

Dylan Edwards holds onto the No.1 jersey despite Tedesco’s incredible form for the Roosters.

While Latrell Mitchell returns to the centres, bringing his trademark power – minus the fireworks, hopefully.

Mitchell Moses gets the nod at five-eighth after a solid performance to win the series in 2024, and Max King earns a well-earned debut from the bench.

Strike power players such as Terrell May and Ryan Papenhuyzen have been left out of the squad as Daley leans toward experience over x-factor in Game I.

On paper, the Blues look rock solid – but a couple of injury clouds could rain on their parade.

Concerns around the fitness of Payne Haas and Stephen Crichton mean NSW fans might want to hold off on the early celebrations.

Matt Burton has been called into camp as 18th man and is on standby to step in if Crichton doesn’t get the green light.

Queensland, on the other hand has been forced to shake things up thanks to a hefty injury list.

With Reece Walsh sidelined for Game I, Kalyn Ponga slots back in at fullback.

Three debutants – Robert Toia, Beau Fermor, and Trent Loiero – have been backed to have their first crack at Origin in front of a home crowd.

Slater has stayed loyal in the halves with proven veterans Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans to keep the ship steady.

However, it’s clear the Maroons are rolling the dice elsewhere – backing youth, energy, and that trademark Queensland grit to get the job done.

What will the attendance be?

Game I at Suncorp Stadium is SOLD OUT.

New South Wales will face a hostile welcome into “The Cauldron,” with a sea of 52,500 mostly Maroon-clad fans rare expected to fill the stands.

TV ratings are tipped to break Australian records for 2025, making this a blockbuster broadcast for Channel 9.

For reference, the 2024 Origin series averaged 3.4 million viewers across its three matches.

Who are the favourites?

The Blues may be heading into enemy territory at Suncorp, but they’re still the slight favourites heading into Game I.

Despite Queensland’s home ground advantage, coming into the first of three games, the Blues look to simply to have the edge over Queensland with experience and depth – at least on paper.

As such, the Bookies have NSW listed as $1.60 to take the series, while the Maroons trail at $2.30.

When and where are the other matches?

Game II is on Wednesday, June 18 at Perth Stadium.

Game III is on Wednesday, July 9 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.