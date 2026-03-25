St Helens youngster makes cross-Super League loan switch

Huddersfield Giants have drafted in St Helens outside back Jacob Douglas on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He is the latest Super League loanee to arrive at the Accu Stadium in recent weeks, with the West Yorkshire club in the midst of a major injury crisis.

Douglas becomes automatically available for selection, and could make his debut this weekend against Wigan Warriors, who he played for on eight occasions prior to his move to St Helens.

Jacob Douglas makes Huddersfield Giants loan switch

The bulk of Douglas’ career with the Cherry and Whites was spent on loan, with him featuring for Whitehaven, Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders and Oldham at various times, but he made his senior bow for Wigan in 2024 and added a further seven appearances in the next two seasons before joining the Saints this off-season.

Injuries have since prevented him from making his competitive debut for his new employers, but he is now fit to play and joins the Giants to get more playing time.

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Commenting on the arrival of Douglas, Giants director of rugby, Andy Kelly, said: “To add to the squad and support the coaching staff, we have quickly moved to bring in Jacob Douglas, he brings a tenacious approach to his game, he is quick and strong and will enhance any scoring opportunities in the game this weekend.”

St Helens head coach, Paul Rowley, added: “Dougie had a really strong pre-season; however, that injury just before the season started paused him a little bit, so he’s been working really hard to regain full fitness.

“Opportunities in the squad are currently a little more limited, so Jacob will be able to get valuable match time at Huddersfield, and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”

St Helens also have a recall clause, should they wish him to come back to the BrewDog Stadium.

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