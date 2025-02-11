St Helens young gun makes Super League switch ahead of new season

St Helens ace Ben Davies has made an initial two-week loan switch to Castleford Tigers ahead of the new campaign, with a view to securing a permanent loan move for the duration of 2025.

Now 24, Widnes-born Davies came through the youth ranks at the Vikings and made his first-team bow for them back in 2019 before joining Saints at the end of that year.

He has featured 41 times for Paul Wellens’ side to date as well as appearing on dual-registration/loan for both Swinton Lions and Salford Devils, amassing a total of 12 career tries.

Alongside Jon Bennison, Jake Burns and Will Roberts, the utility put pen to paper on a one-year extension with Saints ahead of 2025.

And having been part of the Red V’s squad throughout pre-season, Davies played his part in their opening competitive game of the year last weekend in the Challenge Cup against community club West Hull.

But, at least for the time being, he has now been deemed surplus to requirements in the North West – completing a loan switch to fellow Super League outfit Cas on the eve of the new season.

Davies’ next game will see him chalk up his 50th senior career appearance – and that is likely to come in a Tigers shirt away against Hull KR on Friday evening in Round 1.

His arrival at The Jungle was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

