Wigan Warriors underlined why they are genuine Super League title contenders with an impressive derby victory against St Helens to inflict more misery on their great rivals.

Despite a bright start from the Saints on Friday evening they were ultimately well beaten, as their attacking issues against the competition’s better sides continues to plague them.

On a night when it was cherry and white delight, here are our picks of the best players on the field. Unsurprisingly, many of them are from Wigan..

7. Harry Smith

Not quite as eye-catching as some of his peers but Wigan’s great entertainers can’t really do what they do without Smith laying the platform. His kicking game was absolutely brilliant all evening and he marshalled the Warriors around the park very nicely.

6. Daryl Clark

The only Saints player that makes the cut. On a weekly basis he consistently emerges as one of their better players and that was the case here. Ran his blood to water, tackled everything that moved and had to be forced from the field after the hour mark to undergo medical attention.

He has been outstanding for the Saints all year.

5. Jai Field

The blockbuster try will take all the headlines and yes, there were a couple of errors in there on the night. But Field’s presence gives Wigan a completely different dynamic and he, like the man higher up on this ranking, is a complete game-changer.

4. Liam Farrell

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Wigan’s captain saved one of his better performances this season for one of their biggest games and when it mattered most.

From his magnificent break that led to their opening try, a moment that completely shifted the momentum Wigan’s way, to his tireless work-rate and effort all evening. Farrell is still so, so vital to this champion team.

3. Kaide Ellis

So often the most under-rated player in a team full of stars, Ellis was once again a sensation in the middle of the park for the Warriors. He was their top tackler, carried the ball evening and underlined exactly why the Saints missed his opposite number, Morgan Knowles, so badly.

Ellis is one heck of a player – but he often gets overlooked.

2. Junior Nsemba

He’s back. After question marks over his form in recent weeks, the break Nsemba has had appears to have done him the world of good. He was unbelievable without the ball, and just as good with it.

1. Bevan French

The point of difference for the reigning Super League champions. He may not be as involved as some others in Wigan’s spine but what French does is make things happen at a time when it looks like nothing is on. The free role he has in this team is one that is only afforded to the very best players in the game.

And there is no doubting that the half-back falls firmly in that category. He is the best player in the competition.