St Helens v Wigan teams: Paul Rowley makes crucial spine call as key men returns for Warriors

St Helens and Wigan Warriors have both named their match-day squads for today’s Challenge Cup semi-final, with both sides boosted by key returnees.

This is the second meeting between the two historic rivals this season, with St Helens getting the better of Wigan in a pulsating clash on Good Friday.

St Helens make key spine call

The focus on Paul Rowley’s selection will come in the spine, with Tristan Sailor keeping his spot at full-back while Jack Welsby returns to the starting side this weekend in the halves in place of Jonny Lomax, who shifts to the bench.

Lewis Murphy and Deon Cross also come straight into the run-on group, with Harry Robertson and Owen Dagnall keeping their starting spots in the backline. Jackson Hastings also retains his spot in the starting 13.

David Klemmer and captain Matty Lees start at prop, with Daryl Clark named at hooker. Matt Whitley and Shane Wright both get the nod in the back-row, with Joe Shorrocks slotting in at loose forward.

The aforementioned Lomax also joins Alex Walmsley, George Delaney and Noah Stephens on the interchange list, with Jake Davies named as the 18th man.

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Wigan Warriors boosted by returning men

Matt Peet also welcomes back some crucial men for the clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with Harry Smith and Sam Walters back in the starting group.

These limited changes see Peet retain a lot of the group from their 38-14 win over Bradford Bulls, with Smith taking the place of 17-year-old George Marsden and Walters coming in for the suspended Ethan Havard.

As a result, Jai Field continues at full-back, with Zach Eckerley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle and Noah Hodkinson forming the backline. Smith partners Jack Farrimond in the halves.

Walters comes into the front-row alongside former Saint Luke Thompson and hooker Brad O’Neill, while Junior Nsemba and Liam Farrell continue in the back-row. Oliver Partington again gets the nod at loose forward.

Peet has also kept the majority of the bench together, with Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago and Sam Eseh JR all making the cut, while Taylor Kerr also takes up a place on the interchange list.

Kian McDermott is named 18th man.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors teams in full

St Helens: Tristan Sailor, Lewis Murphy, Deon Cross, Harry Robertson, Owen Dagnall, Jack Welsby, Jackson Hastings, David Klemmer, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees (c), Matt Whitley, Shane Wright, Joe Shorrocks

Interchanges: Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, George Delaney, Noah Stephens

18th man: Jake Davies

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Noah Hodkinson, Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith, Sam Walters, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Sam Eseh JR, Taylor Kerr

18th man: Kian McDermott

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