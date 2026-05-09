St Helens v Wigan: Five takeaways as Warriors ability to ‘win big moments’ helps continue Challenge Cup ‘love affair’

Following Wigan Warriors’ 32-0 win over St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, here are our five key takeaways from the Challenge Cup semi-final clash.

The top line

Wigan Warriors would have felt hurt by the way they fell to a 34-24 defeat to St Helens on Good Friday, but the feeling today is one of elation.

Matt Peet’s side were utterly dominant from minute one to minute 80 in this 32-0 victory over their bitter rivals, and it’s a victory that sees them march to Wembley.

Braces from Jack Farrimond and Zach Eckersley, alongside other scores from Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran, will make for pleasant reading for Warriors fans, but the zero next to St Helens’ name will be the thing Peet reflects on most.

Wigan are going back to the Capital. And deservedly so.

Love affair continues

Wigan have almost become synonymous with the Challenge Cup, winning the historic competition more than any other side, but that has become especially visible in the Matt Peet era.

Peet already has two winners’ medals in his cabinet since taking the reins back in 2022, and this victory over their bitter rivals will see him lead Wigan into a third final in five years. It also makes it a fifth-straight season that they will feature in a major final, continuing Peet’s perfect streak in that regard as well.

Wigan have been a force to behold for much of Peet’s tenure, with them already winning seven trophies in the years since he took over, and it seems they are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Winning the big moments

The real difference between the sides today was that Wigan won all the big moments and St Helens didn’t.

As you would expect in a game of this magnitude and a clash between two of the best sides in the British game, momentum was often defined by small moments. The game was won by the side that got the better of them.

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Take the first-half as the perfect example of that. Wigan had four clear-cut chances and scored four tries. St Helens equally had around the same, and came up with nothing. It was also the time at which these chances presented themselves. Wigan’s opening score came after St Helens arguably had the better start. Wigan’s second and third came moments after Daryl Clark was denied a score by Jai Field and Jake Wardle. Wardle’s score on the stroke of half-time came when the Saints were starting to throw some shape at Wigan.

St Helens had moments of their own, but again Wigan came out on top then as well. Lewis Murphy was denied by some strong scramble defence. Clark was held up by what can only be described as remarkable defence from the aforementioned Field and Wardle. Even after pinning Wigan deep, they allowed Noah Hodkinson to dance through the dead-ball area and keep the play alive rather than handing St Helens a repeat set. That happened on at least two occasions.

It was just a game of moments. Wigan won all of them, and Wigan eventually won the game.

Young guns do the business

Wigan are still missing two of their key men in the form of Bevan French and Liam Marshall, but on today’s showing, Jack Farrimond and Noah Hodkinson are more than able deputies.

The young duo oozed maturity beyond their year’s today, putting in really assured and strong performances to aid their side’s dominant win.

Farrimond seemed a touch freer than usual, potentially down to the calming work of Harry Smith next to him, and managed to inject some real flair, tempo and genuine creativity into their attack. Be it with his distribution or the way he took the ball flat to the line, he always managed to make something positive happen for his side and bagged a brace for his troubles.

Hodkinson, too, was mightily impressive at both ends of the pitch in a performance that shows he is a true gem in the making. Those aforementioned defensive moments in the first-half were so important to halting Saints’ momentum, but it was then backed up with some gorgeous moments ball-in-hand. Crucially, he just seemed to organically follow the play and get himself on the end of breaks, which is some skill to develop in a new position.

Wigan are in good hands for the future with these two. Special talents.

What to think of Sailor-Welsby axis

The big talking point of St Helens’ selection was the deployment of Tristan Sailor and Jack Welsby in the spine in the dual full-back system, but it just didn’t quite click into gear.

It was an interesting shape to throw at an aggressive defence like Wigan, and they deserve credit for that intent.

Jackson Hastings and Joe Shorrocks acted as the principal first receivers on either side of the attack, with Sailor and Welsby almost playing left and right full-back in a way, but when the play ran through, they couldn’t use it as best they could. Wigan did have them under wraps for a lot of it, shutting down a lot of St Helens’ play early, but Rowley’s side also just seemed to hold back a touch and then take the easier option of playing through either a back-rower or centre.

It will certainly get better moving forward, after all it’s the first time they’ve started together and the first time they’ve run this system in a match for a long time, but it just didn’t quite fire as planned.