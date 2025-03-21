St Helens v Warrington Wolves team news as Paul Wellens makes huge backline call

St Helens boss Paul Wellens has handed youngster Dayon Sambou his first-team debut, naming him on the wing for Friday night’s Super League clash at home against Warrington Wolves.

Sambou, 19, has just two senior appearances on his CV and both of those were made on dual-registration in League 1 for North Wales Crusaders last May.

The teenager, who has been heavily linked with a move to rivals Wigan Warriors in 2026, takes the place of Kyle Feldt in Wellens’ side.

Veteran Feldt has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after going under the knife to repair a ruptured ligament in his hand.

Elsewhere, Warrington boss Sam Burgess has handed a debut to half-back Marc Sneyd, who joined the Wolves from fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils earlier this month.

Two-time England international Sneyd, 34, has close to 350 appearances in the game under his belt already – but Wire will become just the fourth different club he’s donned a shirt for.

The playmaker is likely to assume kicking duties for the Wolves having slotted home over 1,000 goals in his career, contributing heavily to a career points tally of 2,501 ahead of kick-off.

Saints: Welsby, Bennison, Robertson, Percival, Sambou, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Whitley, Knowles; Bench: Mbye, Paasi, Wingfield, Delaney; 18th man: Stephens

Warrington: Dufty, Thewlis, King, Tai, Ashton, Williams, Sneyd, Musgrove, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Fitzgibbon, Harrison; Bench: Powell, Philbin, Holroyd, Wood; 18th man: Lindop