The Challenge Cup last 16 kicks off with a huge tie between two of the competition’s most successful teams, as St Helens host Leeds Rhinos live at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Paul Wellens’ Saints and Brad Arthur’s Rhinos are bidding to book their spot in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition, in a repeat of last year’s tie which saw the Saints emerge victorious.

And if you scroll down the page, you can follow all the action live with us. We’re on scene at the Totally Wicked to bring you all the action as it happens.

Will Leeds take another step closer to a first trophy since the 2020 season, or will the Saints edge closer to a return to Wembley Stadium?

It promises to be a thrilling contest: Love Rugby League is here to bring you all the action – follow it with us live!