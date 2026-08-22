St Helens v Castleford: Jack Welsby in latest position switch as Tigers include new signings

St Helens and Castleford Tigers have both named their 17-man squads for the round 24 meeting at the BrewDog Stadium, with a number of major calls made.

Eamon O’Carroll’s side could close the gap on the top six to just two points with a victory over their West Yorkshire opponents, but Chris Chester’s visitors could put some breathing room between themselves and the pack at the bottom of the table should they take the spoils.

Jack Welsby in fresh position switch as St Helens name team

Interim Saints boss O’Carroll has made just one personnel change to his 17-man squad from the victory over Wakefield Trinity last time out, with Deon Cross coming straight into the run-on group on the wing.

But the headline call arguably comes in the spine once again, with Tristan Sailor starting to full-back in a move that also sees Jack Welsby move to centre. While he is no stranger to that position, with 17 starts at centre to his name, Welsby hasn’t started a game there since England’s 94-4 win over Greece at the Rugby League World Cup.

Elsewhere, Jacob Douglas, Nene Macdonald, Harry Robertson and Jackson Hastings all retain their spots in the backline.

The pack is also as it was for the win at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium last time out, with Alex Walmsley and Daniel Suluka-Fifita named as the props with Joe Shorrocks starting at hooker. Jake Davies and Shane Wright get the nod in the back-row, with Jacob Host named at loose forward.

Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Matty Evans and Chris Matagi form the interchange bench, with Cole Marsh named as the 18th man.

Castleford Tigers hand out debuts to new signings as Chris Chester names 17-man group

Fords director of rugby Chris Chester has included recent signings Keenan Brand, Lazarus Vaalepu and Ben McNamara in his 17-man squad for the clash at the Brewdog Stadium, following their arrival from Leigh Leopards earlier this week. The trio replace Krystian Mapapalangi and Jack Ashworth, while Cain Robb moves to 18th man.

Brand’s inclusion at centre sees him join Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Mikaele Ravalawa, Alex Mellor, Louis Senior, Daejarn Asi and Tom Weaver in the starting backline unit, as Chester keeps the faith in the same group from their win over Hull FC.

Elsewhere, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood, George Lawler, Jordan Lane, Jacob Hirst and Joe Stimson start in the pack.

Tyler Dupree and Jack Brown also feature on the bench alongside the aforementioned McNamara and Vaalepu.

St Helens v Castleford Tigers teams in full

St Helens: Tristan Sailor, Jacob Douglas, Nene Macdonald, Jack Welsby, Deon Cross, Harry Robertson, Jackson Hastings, Alex Walmsley, Joe Shorrocks, Daniel Suluka-Fifita, Jake Davies, Shane Wright, Jacob Host.

Interchanges: Tom Humphreys, Billy Keeley, Matty Evans, Chris Matagi

18th man: Cole Marsh

Castleford Tigers: Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Mikaele Ravalawa, Alex Mellor, Louis Senior, Daejarn Asi, Tom Weaver, Renouf Atoni, Liam Hood, George Lawler, Jordan Lane, Jacob Hirst, Joe Stimson

Interchanges: Tyler Dupree, Jack Brown, Lazarus Vaalepu, Ben McNamara

18th man: Cain Robb