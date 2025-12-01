St Helens have revealed that Matty Lees will become the club’s new captain in 2026 after current incumbent Jonny Lomax stepped aside in place of the forward.

Lomax will remain the Saints squad for 2026 but he will do so under the leadership of a new captain, having led the team for the last two seasons during Paul Wellens’ time in charge.

Instead, it will be Lees who leads the Saints out every week after a stellar season in 2025 for both club and country.

Unsurprisingly, Lees admitted it was a huge honour to join the illustrious list of St Helens captains.

“It’s a really special moment for my family and me. It’s not something you really think about growing up as a kid playing rugby, but to be up there with the names who have captained this club – I feel really honoured.

“From my time in the first team, Jonny Lomax and James Roby have been two of the greatest leaders and players I’ve ever been around. Being with them has given me so much experience and leadership knowledge, and I can’t think of two better captains to have learned from. If I can be half the people or players they have been, I’ll be made up.”

Saints coach Paul Rowley revealed: “Firstly, I would like to recognise Jonny Lomax, a champion captain who has now passed the reins to another brilliant Saints man.

“For over a decade, Jonny has been an outstanding leader at this club, even before becoming captain. He has always displayed a team-first mentality and has demonstrated it once again by handing the captaincy to Matty Lees. Jonny will remain with the club to support and nurture his good friend into this next era.

“As for Matty Lees, I saw it on the players’ faces when the announcement was made internally – he is a true champion and a leader.

“From the outside, he had all the qualities you could want, and now, being part of the club, I’ve confirmed firsthand everything I believed about him. He is exactly the sort of person you want to follow on the field. I am confident he will lead by example through his actions, and that his presence and voice as captain will continue to grow in the coming years.”