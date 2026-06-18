Wakefield Trinity have had a transfer bid for St Helens star Harry Robertson rejected.

Love Rugby League understands the West Yorkshire club tested the resolve of Saints last week by tabling a six-figure offer to the club for Robertson’s services, with Wakefield identifying Robertson as a player that they have huge admiration for.

That offer was ultimately rejected, with Saints deciding not to accept Wakefield’s proposal, which would have allowed them to discuss terms with the 20-year-old star.

Robertson is under contract until the end of 2028, having signed a new long-term contract last year. He was named Super League’s young player of the year last term.

Wakefield are on the lookout for a strike outside back heading into next season, with Cam Scott leaving the club to take up a move with Bradford Bulls next season. That process is ongoing but their primary focus was Robertson, such is how they rate the young player who is already in the England setup. He was named in Brian McDermott’s performance squad earlier this week.

Ultimately, Wakefield’s move was unsuccessful, but they will continue to pursue options as they look to add to what is an an already impressive recruitment drive for 2027, and emphasises again the lengths they are going to improve their squad.

Daryl Powell has already secured a number of new signings, headlined by Kiwi megastar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith is another confirmed signing while they have also added Emre Guler, the prop forward from St George Illawarra Dragons. Suliasi Vunivalu, the former Dally M winger, is another player on their radar.

A centre is now a priority, with it unclear where they’ll head next.

As for Saints, Robertson has established himself in recent years, making 50 appearances for the club already. Sixteen of those have come this season, missing just one game due to a quad injury.

The majority of those games have come at centre, the position Robertson will seemingly hold at Saints given the club has Jack Welsby and Tristan Sailor intertwining between fullback and halfback, two positions Robertson played in regularly before being integrated into the first team.