Irrespective of their struggles in 2024, St Helens remain among Super League’s big boys having won the competition more often than any other club – doing so 10 times to date.

Below, we run through the Saints‘ top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off games and matches in the Super 8s included.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on January 2, 2025

10. Ade Gardner – 248

Ade Gardner in action for St Helens in 2006

First Super League appearance for St Helens: London Broncos 40-6 St Helens (28.03.2002 – Round 4)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: Huddersfield Giants 25-16 (03.06.2013 – Round 17)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 286

9. Alex Walmsley – 258

First Super League appearance for St Helens: St Helens 22-22 Hull FC (15.02.2013 – Round 3)

Most recent Super League appearance for St Helens: Warrington Wolves 23-22 St Helens (28.09.2024 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 285

8. Sean Long – 274

Sean Long in action for St Helens in 2008

First Super League appearance for St Helens: Oldham Bears 30-34 St Helens (29.06.1997 – Round 14)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens (10.10.2009 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 331

7. Tommy Makinson – 305

First Super League appearance for St Helens: Salford City Reds 22-56 St Helens (18.02.2011 – Round 2)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: Warrington Wolves 23-22 St Helens (28.09.2024 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 336

6. Jonny Lomax – 317

Jonny Lomax in action for St Helens in 2024

First Super League appearance for St Helens: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 18-42 St Helens (27.03.2009 – Round 7)

Most recent Super League appearance for St Helens: Warrington Wolves 23-22 St Helens (28.09.2024 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 350

5. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook – 339

First Super League appearance for St Helens: St Helens 16-16 Wigan Warriors (12.02.2011 – Round 1 – Magic Weekend)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: Catalans Dragons 12-6 St Helens (06.10.2023 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 372

4. Jon Wilkin – 380

Jon Wilkin in action for St Helens in 2018

First Super League appearance for St Helens: Huddersfield Giants 36-22 St Helens (30.03.2003 – Round 4)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: St Helens 13-18 Warrington Wolves (04.10.2018 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 424

3. Keiron Cunningham – 381

First Super League appearance for St Helens: Workington Town 0-62 St Helens (31.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: St Helens 10-22 Wigan Warriors (02.10.2010 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 454

2. Paul Wellens – 442

Paul Wellens in action for St Helens in 2014

First Super League appearance for St Helens: St Helens 36-6 Halifax Blue Sox (30.08.1998 – Round 19)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: Wigan Warriors 12-4 St Helens (03.04.2015 – Round 8)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 495

1. James Roby – 495

First Super League appearance for St Helens: St Helens 38-20 Widnes Vikings (19.03.2004 – Round 3)

Last Super League appearance for St Helens: Catalans Dragons 12-6 St Helens (06.10.2023 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for St Helens in the summer era (all competitions): 551