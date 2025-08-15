St Helens coach Paul Wellens has played reports that they are set to sign Tonga star Siliva Havili for 2026 with a straight bat, amidst speculation they are the ‘leading contenders’ to secure his signature.

Havili is off-contract with the Rabbitohs at the end of this season and looks unlikely to secure a deal for 2026 onwards with South Sydney.

The 32-year-old has admitted that he has offers on the table for both Super League and the NRL in a previous interview.

“That’s definitely an option (Super League). I’ve got options to play here too,” Havili recently said.

“I still think I’ve got a lot of footy in me. I’m just happy to explore my options. I’ve got a young family to look after. I’m open to every option and everything out there.”

And according to Zero Tackle, Havili appears to be closing in on a decision: with the Saints now at the front of the queue to land his signature.

Wellens was, perhaps unsurprisingly, coy when asked about the reports on Friday during his pre-match press conference.

He said: “I know who Siliva Havili is because I actually coached Tonga a few years ago and Siliva was in the squad. He’s a wonderful guy.

“I haven’t seen those reports if I’m honest with you, so that is news to me, but I met Siliva briefly during that Tonga camp and he’s a really lovely guy. He’s a good player and has been around the NRL a long time.”

That deal would be a major boost for Paul Wellens’ side after they missed out on a deal to sign Canberra Raiders icon Josh Papalii.

Papalii seemed certain to leave the Raiders after being told he wouldn’t get a deal for 2026 – with Super League his likely destination after admitting he had no desire to play against Canberra.

But the Raiders have performed a u-turn on that decision and now look set to give him a one-year deal to keep him at the club.

And with that decision made, the Saints have turned their attention to Havili. He has made over 150 appearances in the NRL throughout his career, as well as representing Tonga on 17 occasions.

Capable of playing hooker or loose forward, Havili would likely be the direct replacement for Morgan Knowles, who is heading to the NRL after agreeing a deal to sign for the Dolphins in 2026.

