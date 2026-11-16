St Helens are set to sign a second player from Wigan Warriors in the space of a week, with forward Lukas Mason expected to follow Tom Forber to the BrewDog Stadium ahead of the 2027 season.

The 20-year-old is expected to make the move across Billinge Hill after struggling to establish himself in Wigan’s first-team plans this season.

For Mason, the potential move would carry an additional family connection, with his father Keith having previously enjoyed a successful spell in the red vee.

The former front-rower spent three seasons at St Helens between 2003 and 2005, making 63 appearances for the club and helping them win the Challenge Cup in 2004 and the League Leaders’ Shield the following year.

Lukas was born in December 2005, shortly after his father’s time at the club came to an end, and could now follow in his footsteps by representing the Saints.

A second-rower, Mason has come through the ranks at Wigan after joining their youth system as a teenager.

He made his first-team debut against Hull KR earlier this year and went on to feature against St Helens at Magic Weekend and Warrington Wolves, but opportunities at senior level have been limited.

He has also gained valuable experience away from the Warriors, with spells at London Broncos, Oldham, Salford, Rochdale and Halifax during his fledgling career.

A move to St Helens would represent an interesting next step for the young forward, giving him the opportunity to continue his development at another of Super League’s leading clubs.

And for Saints the deal adds further interest to their plans under Kevin Walters, which has seen them aggressively attack the recruitment market in the shape of both incomings and outgoings.

For Saints, the two signings would represent the acquisition of young players who have found first-team opportunities difficult to come by at Wigan, but who have already gained valuable experience at senior level, particularly in the shape of Forber who has played in a Grand Final.

And for Mason, there would be the added significance of following his father into a club where Keith enjoyed some of the most memorable moments of his playing career.

Perhaps not coincidently, Keith tweeted about St Helens on Monday. On X, he posted: “The Greatest club I ever played for in my career was St.Helens, the Glory days. What a brilliant club and team I was apart of.

The Squad was so good it was unreal.

Bringing in the Australian kangaroo coach Kevin Walter’s is going to be a game changer for the club in 2027.”

It now appears his son is going to play under him.