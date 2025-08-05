St Helens to make key Konrad Hurrell decision as contract decision looms

St Helens coach Paul Wellens admits Konrad Hurrell is closing in on being ready for selection to feature in Super League: but he may still need to get game-time elsewhere again first.

Having made a late decision to keep Hurrell for an extra season at the end of last year, the Tongan international’s season has been punctured by injuries and spells in the Championship and League 1.

He has been out on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers and Swinton Lions, as well as spending a short-term loan with Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls.

Hurrell has also had to contend with injury setbacks throughout 2025 but he did feature for the club’s reserve side last weekend alongside a number of other senior players including Joe Batchelor and James Bell.

That has potentially left the door ajar for a first Super League appearance of 2025, but Wellens admitted there are still some hurdles left for Hurrell to clear.

When asked how close he was to playing for the first team, Wellens said: “He’s closer than he was. But he’s still in need of stringing some games together.

“That’s the challenge for Konrad. He’s had a number of different opportunities to play elsewhere.”

Wellens was then asked if he could leave the club again for minutes, and said: “Potentially. We do have our dual-registration options with Halifax and Swinton and he’s done some loan spells too – but what I don’t want to do is mess players around.”

Hurrell is one of several overseas players whose contracts expire at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, Wellens admitted he foresees minimal changes to his 17 that will take on Wakefield Trinity this Friday, after an impressive victory over Castleford Tigers last weekend.

That means the likes of George Whitby may have to remain patient for an opoprtunity. He said: “I can’t see there being too many changes.

“Those guys (who played in the reserves) will be breathing down a few necks and that’s the way we want it. There’s real genuine competition for places now with a number of injured players returning or due to return.”

