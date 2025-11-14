St Helens tie down Salford Red Devils man as mass exodus continues

Joe Shorrocks has become the latest player to leave Salford Red Devils, penning a deal to join St Helens ahead of the new season.

The utility forward joins the Saints on a one-year deal, after ending the 2025 season on loan at fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

Shorrocks becomes the second new face to join the club since Paul Rowley took the reins as head coach last month, and reunites with his former Salford boss in the process.

‘I just can’t wait to get started with this new chapter’

The 25-year-old, who can play back-row and loose forward, brings plenty of good experience with him to the BrewDog Stadium, enjoying stints at Wigan Warriors, Leigh and London Skolars, and was also a crucial cog in the Salford side that reached the play-offs in 2024.

Commenting on joining St Helens, Shorrocks said: “I think ‘excited’ is an understatement really! I just can’t wait to get started with this new chapter and for what lies ahead.

“I’ve worked with Rowls (Paul Rowley) for the past two years and with Briersy (Lee Briers) when he was at Wigan, so I know what they expect. They want to win, and that’s what I want too.

“The way Rowls likes to play suits me; moving the ball and playing an attacking brand of rugby. He’s really helped develop my game, so hopefully we can keep building on that.”

“Throwing myself into tackles and getting stuck into the contest, that’s what I enjoy the most, and I want to make my mark here in that regard. We have some really aggressive forwards, so I think I’ll fit right in. It’s another reason why I’m so excited to see how we go in 2026.”

“I’m excited and ready to get started. I’ve been on the other side on Good Friday, and I know how much those games mean. Now that I’m a Saints player, I am focused on giving everything for this club and for the fans.”

St Helens boss Rowley added: “I’m pleased to welcome Joe to the Saints. He’s a great addition to the squad, both on and off the field, and I’m looking forward to seeing him pull on the Saints jersey.”

The club have also confirmed Shorrocks will don the number 22 jersey for the upcoming season, but will release their full squad numbers next week.

