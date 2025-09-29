St Helens tie down overseas star following immortalising try as contract length confirmed

Less than 48 hours on from his immortalising heroics at Headingley, St Helens have tied down Shane Wright, turning his loan move into a permanent one with a two-year deal.

Saturday night saw Australian ace Wright grab the winning try for Saints in their play-off eliminator tie away against Leeds Rhinos after the final hooter had gone.

Reminiscent of ‘Wide to West’ from a quarter of a century ago, many have dubbed that try ‘Wide to Wright’, and it’s sure to live long in the memory for all connected to the sport.

The 29-year-old has been on loan at Saints since the end of August from financially-stricken fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils, but having arrived injured, the play-off tie at Headingley was just his second appearance for the club!

Head coach Paul Wellens had already confirmed that Wright was a player they hoped to keep around beyond the end of this season, and that will now be the case, with a permanent contract which runs until the end of 2027 inked by the overseas ace.

Wright has been in Super League since the start of the 2022 campaign, and now has 63 appearances to his name across all competitions in the British game, with Saturday night’s unforgettable try his ninth in the UK.

As his permanent contract was announced on Monday evening, Wright said: “I’m buzzing! To be given an opportunity at a club like Saints just for the rest of this year was massive, but now to extend my stay for another two years – I’m over the moon.

“It’s a great group, the boys have been so welcoming, and the coaches have made my role really clear. The transition has been very simple, and I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Born in Perth, the versatile forward amassed 41 NRL appearances in the colours of the North Queensland Cowboys prior to joining Salford in 2022 having made his first-grade bow Down Under against Cronulla Sharks in August 2017.

He becomes Saints‘ first confirmed signing for 2026, with his new contract beginning come the end of the current season when his loan agreement ends.

Boss Wellens added: “Whilst he’s probably the man of the moment following last weekend’s marvellous try, we are thrilled that Shane will be staying a St Helens player for the next two years.

“Since coming into our environment, he has applied himself with the utmost professionalism and has fit in fantastically.

“He adds plenty of strength and power to our pack, and I’m sure he will be a brilliant member of our team going forward.”

