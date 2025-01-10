St Helens have confirmed that talented young prop George Delaney has committed his long-term future to the club and agreed a new contract until the end of the 2028 season.

Delaney has emerged as one of the brightest prospects across the whole of Super League in recent years, and is likely to play a pivotal role for Paul Wellens’ side in 2025.

Already subject to interest from Australian clubs last year, the Saints have now acted swiftly to ensure the prop is off the market for the foreseeable future. He will now spend the next four years at least with his hometown club, and the deal represents a major piece of business for the club with the new season looming.

“I’m over the moon to get it done, it just makes me excited, really,” the 20-year-old said. “I’ve loved the first two years that I’ve been in the first team and have been very lucky getting a handful of games every year. I’ve fit into the group really well and I’m not just a young kid who is quite quiet anymore.

“I’ve watched the success that this club has had and I’m very confident we’re going to have a lot of success in the future and that’s why I have decided to sign again.”

Saints coach Wellens admitted news of Delaney’s deal represented a ‘huge coup’ for the club.

He said: “There are very few front rowers in the game who do what George Delaney has done at his age; to have nearly 50 senior match appearances before turning 21 is incredible, particularly given the position George plays in as well.

“It is a testament to him, his hard work, his dedication, the way he looks after himself, he is as hardworking and diligent as a professional that you will find.

“It has been a steep rise for George in the last couple of years. Once he got the opportunity to play in the First Team he took the chance with both hands, did it impressively, and showed he belongs at this level.

“George has continued to get better week in and week out, year in and year out too, and we are really excited he has chosen to continue developing as a player here longer term.

“It is a huge coup for us as a club to keep hold of someone like George who is so young and so good, and for him to feel that our environment will remain the best for him to bring out his best. I know he enjoys being here, and his stature within the group has continued to rise, and we all think very highly of him.”

