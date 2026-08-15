Former St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan has reportedly been sounded out by St Helens over their vacant head coach position.

The Super League club are currently searching for a new head coach following the departure of Paul Rowley last month, with reports in Australia claiming Flanagan is on a list of potential targets drawn up by the club.

Flanagan has been without a coaching position since leaving the Dragons in April, following a winless start to the NRL season.

59-year-old Flanagan has a long career in coaching and has remained active in the media since his departure from the Dragons.

He guided Cronulla Sharks to their first-ever NRL premiership in 2016 and coached the club 185 times in total.

He has since been linked with a number of opportunities, although a return to the coaching ranks has yet to materialise.

St Helens are now weighing up their options as they look to appoint a successor capable of leading the club through the next stage of their rebuild.

Rowley departed after just eight months in charge, having replaced Paul Wellens ahead of the current campaign.

They are currently in serious danger of missing out on the Super League play-offs for the first time ever. They currently sit seventh in the table heading into the final rounds.

Eamon O’Carroll is currently in temporary charge while the club finds their next permanent appointment. O’Carroll will depart at the end of the season to take up a role with Welsh rugby union club, Scarlets.

Ben Hornby was believe to be a top target of Saints’ immediately after Rowley’s departure, but he opted not to pursue the role due to family reasons.