St Helens have completed a deal to sign Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Sean O’Sullivan.

Love Rugby League understands O’Sullivan has agreed to join Saints to become Kevin Walters’ first signing. He is expected to sign on a 12-month contract initially.

Saints had shown interest in O’Sullivan before the unveiling of Kevin Walters as head coach. It did appear that he was heading to Bradford Bulls, who were thought to be on the brink of securing his signature for 2027 after working hard to secure a deal.

However, Saints reignited their interest and have now agreed a deal to sign the playmaker, who has spent his entire career in the NRL. It is believed that O’Sullivan backflipped on his deal with the Bulls to ensure he could make the move to the former Super League champions.

O’Sullivan, 28, is currently at the Bulldogs, where he has made six NRL appearances this year. He has played 66 times in the NRL across a number of clubs, starting with Sydney Roosters before featuring for Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers, the Dolphins and Canterbury. He played 12 times for the Panthers in 2022 as they won the NRL Grand Final.

It had appeared that Lewis Dodd would be returning to the club. Just last week, those discussions are believed to have been live with a view of bringing the halfback back to the club. He is currently at Catalans Dragons but it did appear a return to the UK was in the works.

But for now, that appears to have been put on ice. Instead, Saints have moved for O’Sullivan and he will become their general next season, likely partnering Harry Robertson after his successful transition into the spine in the closing stages of the season.

That would appear to signal the end for Jackson Hastings, the club’s current halfback. He is off-contract at the end of the year and has yet to sign a new deal with the club. The capture of O’Sullivan almost certainly appears to suggest that his future will not be at BrewDog Stadium next year.

A decision on his future has not been confirmed, but what is clear now is that Walters’ work at St Helens is underway, and has started with the arrival of a recruit in a key position.